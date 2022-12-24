Astronum

bởi Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.9

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~84 KB
Kích thước tải xuống34 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.805
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Trợ giúphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Báo lỗihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

