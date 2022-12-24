Sudoku
bởi Alex Kryuchkov
Sudoku game
The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:
- Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
