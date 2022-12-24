Soma Radio
bởi Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.6
3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~162 KB
Kích thước tải xuống84 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt10.879
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Alex KryuchkovThêm nữa
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt