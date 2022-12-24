Recorder

bởi Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Cài đặt

Simple audio recorder

A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.12

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~198 KB
Kích thước tải xuống66 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt10.499
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder
Trợ giúphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Báo lỗihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder
Tags:
audiomusicplayerrecorder