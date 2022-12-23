White House
bởi Endless Studios
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.175
gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~1.10 GB
Kích thước tải xuống527 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt9.294
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
