White House

bởi Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Cài đặt
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.

Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.175

gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~1.10 GB
Kích thước tải xuống527 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt9.294
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://thethirdterminal.com
Báo lỗihttps://community.endlessos.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

Chạy

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse
