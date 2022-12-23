Aqueducts
bởi Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.2
gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~470 MB
Kích thước tải xuống121 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt36.719
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Ứng dụng khác của Endless Studios
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt