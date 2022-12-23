Frog Squash
bởi Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2
khoảng 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~93 MB
Kích thước tải xuống29 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt22.993
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
