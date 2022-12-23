Dragon’s Apprentice
bởi Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1
khoảng 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~2.25 GB
Kích thước tải xuống1.03 GB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt14.568
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
