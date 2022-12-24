Relaxator

Alex Kryuchkov tarafından
@alexkdeveloper, GitHub üzerinde
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

1.0.8 sürümdeki değişiklikler

3 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~57 MB
İndirme Boyutu57 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum3.034
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Yardımhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator