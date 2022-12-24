Forgetpass
Alex Kryuchkov tarafından
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
1.0.13 sürümdeki değişiklikler
3 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~66 KB
İndirme Boyutu26 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum2.164
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov tarafından geliştirilen diğer uygulamalarDaha fazla
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun