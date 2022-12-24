Forgetpass

Kur

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Elle Kurulum

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
