Fablemaker
от Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Изменения в версии 1.2
около 4 лет назад
Размер установки~885 MB
Размер загрузки252 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок5 866
ЛицензияПроприетарная
