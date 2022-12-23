Fablemaker

от Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

Изменения в версии 1.2

около 4 лет назад
Размер установки~885 MB
Размер загрузки252 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок5 866
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttp://thethirdterminal.com
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

Другие приложения от Endless Studios

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

Выполните

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker