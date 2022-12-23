Dragon’s Apprentice
от Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Изменения в версии 1.1
около 4 лет назад
Размер установки~2.25 GB
Размер загрузки1.03 GB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок14 568
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Другие приложения от Endless Studios
Установок за всё время
Установка вручную
Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке