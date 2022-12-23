Aqueducts
от Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Изменения в версии 1.2.2
почти 4 года назад
Размер установки~470 MB
Размер загрузки121 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок36 719
ЛицензияПроприетарная
