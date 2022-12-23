Tank Warriors
от Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Изменения в версии 1.3
около 4 лет назад
Размер установки~495 MB
Размер загрузки108 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок21 321
ЛицензияПроприетарная
