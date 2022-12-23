Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

Размер установки~93 MB
Размер загрузки29 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок22 993
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttp://www.thethirdterminal.com
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.frogsquash

