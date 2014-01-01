Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Verified apps
629 results
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
This app is verified
wger.de
Builder
An IDE for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
This app is verified
GNOME
AntiMicroX
Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
This app is verified
@antimicrox on GitHub
Text Pieces
Transform text without using random websites
This app is verified
@liferooter on GitHub
Polari
Talk to people on IRC
This app is verified
GNOME
Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
This app is verified
delta.chat
RazerGenie
Configure and control your Razer devices
This app is verified
z3ntu.xyz
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
This app is verified
GNOME
ludusavi
Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
This app is verified
@mtkennerly on GitHub
Pacman Log Viewer
Inspect pacman log
This app is verified
cuteworks.it
Subtitld
Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
This app is verified
subtitld.org
Geotagging
To find the place where you took the photo
This app is verified
@jmlich on GitHub
CalCleaner
A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
This app is verified
flozz.org
YOGA Image Optimizer
Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
This app is verified
flozz.org
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
This app is verified
gaphor.org
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
This app is verified
fedoraproject.org
vibrantLinux
System utility to adjust color saturation of X11 screens
This app is verified
@libvibrant on GitHub
QuickAccess
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.
This app is verified
georgefb.com
Manga Reader
Manga Reader for local files
This app is verified
georgefb.com
Identifications
It is a tool for the QA team and developers
This app is verified
@edenalencar on GitHub
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Hatch Previewer
Developer tool for packaged websites
This app is verified
endlessm.com
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Hack
The destination for kids to learn how to code
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Dino
Modern XMPP Chat Client
This app is verified
dino.im
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
This app is verified
@dail8859 on GitHub
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
...
21