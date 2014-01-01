Verified apps

629 results

wger

Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de

Builder

An IDE for GNOME
GNOME

Evolution

Manage your email, contacts and schedule
GNOME

AntiMicroX

Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
@antimicrox on GitHub

Text Pieces

Transform text without using random websites
@liferooter on GitHub

Polari

Talk to people on IRC
GNOME

Delta Chat

Delta Chat email-based messenger
delta.chat

RazerGenie

Configure and control your Razer devices
z3ntu.xyz

Fractal

Matrix group messaging app
GNOME

ludusavi

Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
@mtkennerly on GitHub

Pacman Log Viewer

Inspect pacman log
cuteworks.it

Subtitld

Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
subtitld.org

Geotagging

To find the place where you took the photo
@jmlich on GitHub

CalCleaner

A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
flozz.org

YOGA Image Optimizer

Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
flozz.org

Gaphor

Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org

Fedora Media Writer

A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
fedoraproject.org

vibrantLinux

System utility to adjust color saturation of X11 screens
@libvibrant on GitHub

QuickAccess

A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.
georgefb.com

Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files
georgefb.com

Identifications

It is a tool for the QA team and developers
@edenalencar on GitHub

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
endlessm.com

Hatch Previewer

Developer tool for packaged websites
endlessm.com

System

System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
hack-computer.com

Sidetrack

Escape the maze of pits and robots!
hack-computer.com

Hack

The destination for kids to learn how to code
hack-computer.com

Dino

Modern XMPP Chat Client
dino.im

jdEolConverter

Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks

Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
@dtsudo on GitHub

Notepad Next

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
@dail8859 on GitHub