Verified apps

vimix
Video live mixer
This app is verified
@brunoherbelin on GitHub
Euterpe
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
This app is verified
doycho.com
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
This app is verified
GNOME
xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox
Remote play from your console or xCloud
This app is verified
studio08.net
SGDBoop
Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
This app is verified
freecadweb.org
Gromit-MPX
Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Monophony
Stream music from YouTube
This app is verified
@zehkira on GitLab
Unit Bargain Hunter
Easily compare items when shopping
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Feeling Finder
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Nyrna
Suspend games and applications
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
This app is verified
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab
Connections
View and use other desktops
This app is verified
GNOME
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
This app is verified
nouspiro.space
puNES
Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
This app is verified
@punesemu on GitHub
Master Key
A password manager application
This app is verified
@guillermop on GitLab
Key Cutter
Easily generate passwords based on your needs
This app is verified
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub
Break Timer
Computer break reminders for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
INENDI Inspector
Explore your data
This app is verified
@inendi on GitLab
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
This app is verified
gimp.org
Hikou no mizu
Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
This app is verified
hikounomizu.org
Rosalie's Mupen GUI
An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
This app is verified
@Rosalie241 on GitHub
fre:ac
Audio converter and CD ripper
This app is verified
freac.org
iQPuzzle
A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
This app is verified
@elth0r0 on GitHub
Thrive
An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
This app is verified
revolutionarygamesstudio.com
ATLauncher
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
This app is verified
atlauncher.com
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
This app is verified
@mandruis7 on GitHub
Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Weasis
A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@nroduit on GitHub
PicPlanner
Plan your next photo locations
This app is verified
zwarf.de
