Verified apps

vimix

Video live mixer
@brunoherbelin on GitHub

Euterpe

Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
doycho.com

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
GNOME

xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox

Remote play from your console or xCloud
studio08.net

SGDBoop

Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
steamgriddb.com

FreeCAD

An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org

Gromit-MPX

Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
christianbeier.net

Monophony

Stream music from YouTube
@zehkira on GitLab

Unit Bargain Hunter

Easily compare items when shopping
merritt.codes

Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker
merritt.codes

Nyrna

Suspend games and applications
merritt.codes

Pika Backup

Keep your data safe
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab

Connections

View and use other desktops
GNOME

Tenmon

FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
nouspiro.space

puNES

Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
@punesemu on GitHub

Master Key

A password manager application
@guillermop on GitLab

Key Cutter

Easily generate passwords based on your needs
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub

Break Timer

Computer break reminders for GNOME
GNOME

INENDI Inspector

Explore your data
@inendi on GitLab

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Hikou no mizu

Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
hikounomizu.org

Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
@Rosalie241 on GitHub

fre:ac

Audio converter and CD ripper
freac.org

iQPuzzle

A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
@elth0r0 on GitHub

Thrive

An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
revolutionarygamesstudio.com

ATLauncher

A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
atlauncher.com

xbox-cloud-gaming-electron

Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
@mandruis7 on GitHub

Aliza MS

DICOM viewer
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub

Weasis

A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
@nroduit on GitHub

PicPlanner

Plan your next photo locations
zwarf.de