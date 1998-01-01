Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Verified apps
629 results
Crispy Doom
Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
This app is verified
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub
Steam ROM Manager
An app for managing ROMs in Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
Stretchly
The break time reminder app
This app is verified
hovancik.net
BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
This app is verified
bluebubbles.app
ZSNES
Super Nintendo emulator
This app is verified
@xyproto on GitHub
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
This app is verified
thonny.org
Imaginer
Imagine with AI
This app is verified
imaginer.codeberg.page
Ipe
The Ipe extensible drawing editor
This app is verified
otfried.org
Tenacity
Record and edit audio files
This app is verified
tenacityaudio.org
Outwiker
Personal wiki and outliner.
This app is verified
jenyay.net
PoMiDAQ
View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
nscan
Network scanner.
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Lanchat
LAN chat and file transfer
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Gitnuro
Multiplatform Git client
This app is verified
jetpackduba.com
DeepQt
Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
This app is verified
@voxelcubes on GitHub
Librerama
A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
This app is verified
yeldham.codeberg.page
OpenAndroidInstaller
Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
This app is verified
openandroidinstaller.org
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
This app is verified
@Bavarder on GitHub
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
This app is verified
KDE
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
This app is verified
@dlippok on GitHub
Karambola
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
This app is verified
agatanawrot.com
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
This app is verified
@dimkr on GitHub
unlockR
PDF Password remover
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
Clapper
Simple and modern GNOME media player
This app is verified
@rafostar on GitHub
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
This app is verified
vup.app
1
...
3
4
5
6
7
...
21