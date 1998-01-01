Verified apps

629 results

Crispy Doom

Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub

Steam ROM Manager

An app for managing ROMs in Steam
steamgriddb.com

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

Stretchly

The break time reminder app
hovancik.net

BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux
bluebubbles.app

ZSNES

Super Nintendo emulator
@xyproto on GitHub

Thonny

Python IDE for beginners
thonny.org

Imaginer

Imagine with AI
imaginer.codeberg.page

Ipe

The Ipe extensible drawing editor
otfried.org

Tenacity

Record and edit audio files
tenacityaudio.org

Outwiker

Personal wiki and outliner.
jenyay.net

PoMiDAQ

View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
@bothlab on GitHub

Syntalos

Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
@bothlab on GitHub

nscan

Network scanner.
youkai.pl

Lanchat

LAN chat and file transfer
youkai.pl

Gitnuro

Multiplatform Git client
jetpackduba.com

DeepQt

Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
@voxelcubes on GitHub

Librerama

A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
yeldham.codeberg.page

OpenAndroidInstaller

Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
openandroidinstaller.org

Bavarder

Chit-chat with an AI
@Bavarder on GitHub

ISO Image Writer

Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
KDE

SkyTemple Randomizer

Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

SkyTemple

ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

Photometric Viewer

Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
@dlippok on GitHub

Karambola

Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
agatanawrot.com

gplaces

A terminal based Gemini client
@dimkr on GitHub

unlockR

PDF Password remover
@jkotra on GitHub

eOVPN

OpenVPN Configuration Manager
@jkotra on GitHub

Clapper

Simple and modern GNOME media player
@rafostar on GitHub

Vup Cloud Storage

Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
vup.app