Verified apps

629 results
Citations
Manage your bibliography
This app is verified
@msandova on GNOME GitLab
Emblem
Generate project avatars
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Lorem
Generate placeholder text
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Gajim
Fully-featured XMPP chat client
This app is verified
gajim.org
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
This app is verified
notesnook.com
Vvave
Play your music collection
This app is verified
KDE
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
This app is verified
KDE
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
Umbrello
UML Modeller
This app is verified
KDE
Tellico
Collection Manager
This app is verified
KDE
Subtitle Composer
Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
This app is verified
KDE
Skrooge
Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
This app is verified
KDE
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
Ruqola
Rocket Chat Client
This app is verified
KDE
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
Pix
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
This app is verified
KDE
Okular
Document Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
This app is verified
KDE
Parley
Vocabulary Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Okteta
Hex editor
This app is verified
KDE
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
Minuet
Music Education Software
This app is verified
KDE
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
This app is verified
KDE
Marble
Virtual Globe
This app is verified
KDE
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
This app is verified
KDE
KXStitch
A cross stitch pattern creator
This app is verified
KDE
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
Lokalize
Computer-aided translation system
This app is verified
KDE
