Verified apps

@msandova on GNOME GitLab

Emblem

Generate project avatars
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Lorem

Generate placeholder text
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Gajim

Fully-featured XMPP chat client
gajim.org

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

Vvave

Play your music collection
KDE

Telly Skout

A convergent Kirigami TV guide
KDE

Tokodon

A Mastodon client
KDE

Umbrello

UML Modeller
KDE

Tellico

Collection Manager
KDE

Subtitle Composer

Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
KDE

Skrooge

Single-entry bookkeeping for home use
KDE

QMLKonsole

Mobile terminal application
KDE

Rocs

Rocs Graph Theory
KDE

Ruqola

Rocket Chat Client
KDE

PlasmaTube

Watch YouTube videos
KDE

Pix

Image Gallery
KDE

Picmi

Puzzle game based on number logic
KDE

Okular

Document Viewer
KDE

Palapeli

Jigsaw puzzle game
KDE

Parley

Vocabulary Trainer
KDE

Okteta

Hex editor
KDE

NeoChat

A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
KDE

Minuet

Music Education Software
KDE

Massif-Visualizer

A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
KDE

Marble

Virtual Globe
KDE

LSkat

German card game Skat for two players
KDE

KXStitch

A cross stitch pattern creator
KDE

LabPlot

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE

Lokalize

Computer-aided translation system
KDE