Verified apps

629 results
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Key Rack
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app is verified
drey.app
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
This app is verified
bassi.io
Heroic Games Launcher
An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
This app is verified
heroicgameslauncher.com
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
This app is verified
@tchx84 on GitHub
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
This app is verified
@JakobDev on GitLab
Webfont Kit Generator
Create @font-face kits easily
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
Share Preview
Test social media cards locally
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
Diccionario de la Lengua
Busca palabras en el DLE
This app is verified
mardojai.com
Blanket
Listen to different sounds
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
AbiWord
A word processor
This app is verified
abisource.com
Bottles
Run Windows Software
This app is verified
usebottles.com
Upscaler
Upscale and enhance images
This app is verified
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io
Roll-It
Roll the dice
This app is verified
zelikos.dev
Vaults
Keep important files safe
This app is verified
@mpobaschnig on GitHub
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Floodlight Presenter
Free, libre, open source presentation and lyrics program
This app is verified
floodlight.gitlab.io
Pithos
Pandora radio client
This app is verified
Pithos.github.io
HexChat
IRC Client
This app is verified
Hexchat.github.io
Clairvoyant
Ask questions, get psychic answers
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Tally for Plausible
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
This app is verified
cassidyjames.com
Dippi
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
This app is verified
Verified
Characters
Character map application
This app is verified
Verified
Extensions
Manage your GNOME Extensions
This app is verified
Verified
Document Scanner
Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
This app is verified
Verified
