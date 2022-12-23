Viper

by 0neGal
@0negal on GitHub
Install

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Changes in version 1.7.3

2 months ago
Installed Size~240 MB
Download Size96 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs3,512
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Run

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper