Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
Pinegrow
Visual web editor for professionals
SiteMarker
An open source bookmark manager.
This app is verified
@aerocyber on GitHub
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
This app is verified
moneymanagerex.org
Chats
Messaging application for mobile and desktop
jdReplace
With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
This app is verified
@tfuxu on GitHub
Forge Sparks
Get git forges notifications
This app is verified
mardojai.com
e2 SAT Editor
Satellite channel lists editor: Enigma2, Neutrino, dreambox
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Forecast
Weather app for GNOME
SABnzbd
Free and easy binary newsreader
Please Run That
A python socket app for letting a friend execute a command on your system without opening ports or using an ssh server all, with a Simple GUI
This app is verified
@Sebicodes99 on GitHub
eFatura
E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
audmes
Audio measurement system
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
This app is verified
@fragglet on GitHub
KTailctl
A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
This app is verified
fkoehler.org
Adventure List
Todo list that syncs to all your devices
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Powersupply
Linux power subsystem debugger
This app is verified
brixit.nl
BTKSorgu
Is the target website accessible in Turkey? (BTK)
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
MultiVNC
Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Minion
Premier Addon Management
Vakt-i Salah
GTK4 version of Vakt-i Salah (Prayer Times)
This app is verified
@eminfedar on GitHub
TrustedQSL
Ham Radio Contact validation tooling
Sunshine
Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.
Total Chaos Retro Edition
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
IP Lookup
Find info about an IP address.
Escambo
Test and develop APIs
This app is verified
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
1
2
3
4
...
34