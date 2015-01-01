Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
IPlan
Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
This app is verified
imansalmani.ir
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Miru
Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
This app is verified
upscayl.org
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona
A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
Outer Wilds Mod Manager
An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
This app is verified
outerwildsmods.com
Helio Workstation
Helio Project libre music composition software
Roccat-tools
Applications to configure Roccat devices.
jdSimpleAutostart
Edit autostart entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdAnimatedImageEditor
A simple program for creating animated Images
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Puddletag
A powerful ID3 tag editor
Freeciv Qt client
Qt based client for the Freeciv game
Domestique Baston
A 1 vs. 1 fighting game
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
IRPF 2022
File your taxes in Brazil
IRPF 2023
File your taxes in Brazil
Tenacity
Record and edit audio files
This app is verified
tenacityaudio.org
Ipe
The Ipe extensible drawing editor
This app is verified
otfried.org
elektroid
Sample and MIDI device manager
This app is verified
@dagargo on GitHub
Imaginer
Imagine with AI
This app is verified
imaginer.codeberg.page
xnec2c
A multi-threaded EM tool based on NEC2 to model antenna radiation patterns
Ripcord
Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)
Tabletop Club
Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox
DeepQt
Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
This app is verified
@voxelcubes on GitHub
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
This app is verified
KDE
Librerama
A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
This app is verified
yeldham.codeberg.page
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
This app is verified
@Bavarder on GitHub
OpenAndroidInstaller
Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
This app is verified
openandroidinstaller.org
Tryton 6.8
Client for the Tryton Application Platform
1
2
3
4
5
...
34