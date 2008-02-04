Recently added apps

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
GNOME

Micro Text Editor

A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor

Dino

Modern XMPP Chat Client
dino.im

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks

Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
@dtsudo on GitHub

MagicSetEditor

A program used to make custom cards

jdEolConverter

Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Supersonic

A lightweight cross-platform desktop client for Subsonic music servers

GMetronome

A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians

wger

Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de

nscan

Network scanner.
youkai.pl

Protégé

A feature rich ontology editing environment

Immagini

Library and creation tool for AppImage apps

ZSNES

Super Nintendo emulator
@xyproto on GitHub

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

memento

An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese

Jellyfin Server

The Free Software Media System

Yandex Browser

The web browser from Yandex

Microsoft Edge (dev)

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.

Deckr

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Sable's Grimoire (Demo)

Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
zetsubou.games

An Adventurer's Gallantry

Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
zetsubou.games

Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection

Puzzle game collection

Remote Viewer

Remotely access virtual machines

Photometric Viewer

Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
@dlippok on GitHub

This Week In My Life

This is a kaban styled planner, where the user can insert cards with tasks.

Mullvad Browser

Free the internet from mass surveillance.

Reaper

Digital Audio Workstation.

Loupe

View images
GNOME

jdFlatpakSnapshot

A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page