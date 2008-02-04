Recently added apps

Search apps
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
This app is verified
GNOME
Micro Text Editor
A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor
Dino
Modern XMPP Chat Client
This app is verified
dino.im
Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
MagicSetEditor
A program used to make custom cards
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Supersonic
A lightweight cross-platform desktop client for Subsonic music servers
GMetronome
A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
This app is verified
wger.de
nscan
Network scanner.
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Protégé
A feature rich ontology editing environment
Immagini
Library and creation tool for AppImage apps
ZSNES
Super Nintendo emulator
This app is verified
@xyproto on GitHub
Arianna
EBook Reader
This app is verified
KDE
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
Jellyfin Server
The Free Software Media System
Yandex Browser
The web browser from Yandex
Microsoft Edge (dev)
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Deckr
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Sable's Grimoire (Demo)
Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
An Adventurer's Gallantry
Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection
Puzzle game collection
Remote Viewer
Remotely access virtual machines
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
This app is verified
@dlippok on GitHub
This Week In My Life
This is a kaban styled planner, where the user can insert cards with tasks.
Mullvad Browser
Free the internet from mass surveillance.
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation.
Loupe
View images
This app is verified
GNOME
jdFlatpakSnapshot
A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
