Popular apps

1000 results
Warpinator
Send and Receive Files across the Network
This app is verified
Text Editor
Edit text files
This app is verified
GNOME
Slack
Chat with your team
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Chiaki
Free and Open Source Client for PlayStation Remote Play
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
ungoogled-chromium
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
Audacity
Record and edit audio files
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
This app is verified
GNOME
KeePassXC
Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
This app is verified
keepassxc.org
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
HandBrake
Video Transcoder
This app is verified
handbrake.fr
Web
Browse the web
This app is verified
GNOME
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
This app is verified
GNOME
Clocks
Keep track of time
This app is verified
GNOME
PCSX2
A Playstation 2 emulator
This app is verified
pcsx2.net
Blender
Free and open source 3D creation suite
Maps
Find places around the world
This app is verified
GNOME
Krita
Digital Painting, Creative Freedom
Image Viewer
Browse and rotate images
This app is verified
GNOME
PyCharm-Community
The most intelligent Python IDE
Connections
View and use other desktops
This app is verified
GNOME
Inkscape
Vector Graphics Editor
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
This app is verified
GNOME
Characters
Character map application
This app is verified
FreeTube
An Open Source YouTube app for privacy
Grapejuice
A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.
Android Studio
Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
This app is verified
kodi.tv
Skype
Call and message skype users, with video chat support
