Popular apps

1000 results

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

qBittorrent

An open-source Bittorrent client

AnyDesk

Connect to a computer remotely

Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
@Matoking on GitHub

yuzu

Nintendo Switch emulator

Chromium Web Browser

The web browser from Chromium project

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors

Office productivity suite

WhatsApp Desktop

Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Opera

The web browser from Opera

Video Downloader

Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
@unrud on GitHub

LibreWolf

LibreWolf Web Browser

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

Signal Desktop

Private messenger

Bitwarden

A secure and free password manager for all of your devices

Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
@Rosalie241 on GitHub

Tor Browser Launcher

A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle

Proton VPN

High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.

Fedora Media Writer

A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
fedoraproject.org

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Minecraft

Create your own world in one of the most popular video games

Obsidian

Markdown-based knowledge base
obsidian.md

PeaZip

Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

teams-for-linux

Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Contacts

A contacts manager for GNOME
GNOME

Kdenlive

Video Editor
KDE

Postman

Postman is a complete API development environment.