Popular apps

1000 results
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
This app is verified
gimp.org
qBittorrent
An open-source Bittorrent client
AnyDesk
Connect to a computer remotely
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This app is verified
@Matoking on GitHub
yuzu
Nintendo Switch emulator
Chromium Web Browser
The web browser from Chromium project
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors
Office productivity suite
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
This app is verified
GNOME
Opera
The web browser from Opera
Video Downloader
Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
LibreWolf
LibreWolf Web Browser
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Signal Desktop
Private messenger
Bitwarden
A secure and free password manager for all of your devices
Rosalie's Mupen GUI
An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
This app is verified
@Rosalie241 on GitHub
Tor Browser Launcher
A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle
Proton VPN
High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
This app is verified
fedoraproject.org
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
This app is verified
GNOME
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
This app is verified
obsidian.md
PeaZip
Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives
Fonts
View fonts on your system
This app is verified
GNOME
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
This app is verified
GNOME
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
This app is verified
GNOME
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Kdenlive
Video Editor
This app is verified
KDE
Postman
Postman is a complete API development environment.
