Popular apps

ATLauncher
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
This app is verified
atlauncher.com
Hardware Probe
Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers
Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge
Mailspring
The best email app for people and teams at work
Simplenote
The simplest way to keep notes
Authy Desktop
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
This app is verified
upscayl.org
Minecraft: Pi Edition: Reborn (Client)
Fun with Blocks
Deluge
A fully-featured BitTorrent Client
Piper
Gaming mouse configuration utility
GitKraken
For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.
BoilR
Add non-steam games to your steam library
TLPUI
GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.
PrusaSlicer
Get perfect 3D prints!
Haruna Media Player
Open source media player built with Qt/QML and libmpv.
This app is verified
KDE
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
fre:ac
Audio converter and CD ripper
This app is verified
freac.org
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
This app is verified
Verified
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
This app is verified
GNOME
MuseScore
Create, play and print beautiful sheet music
Photopea
Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users
ProtonPlus
A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
This app is verified
vysp3r.com
VueScan
Scanning software for 6000+ scanners
xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox
Remote play from your console or xCloud
This app is verified
studio08.net
guiscrcpy
Android Screen Mirroring Software
GDLauncher
GDLauncher is a simple, yet powerful Minecraft custom launcher with a strong focus on the user experience.
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
CLion
A cross-platform IDE for C and C++
Open Drive (Google Drive Client)
Open source GUI client for Google Drive
