Utilities

467 results

Timer

Simple Countdown Timer
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Detwinner

Find and remove duplicate files and similar images

Flowtime

Spend your time wisely

Moosync

Customizable music player

Smile

An emoji picker
mijorus.it

NormCap

Extract text from anywhere on the screen

Adventure List

Todo list that syncs to all your devices
merritt.codes

SaveDesktop

Save the current configuration of your desktop environment
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Metronome

Keep the tempo
adrienplazas.com

CoreArchiver

A simple file compressing/extracting utility

MenuLibre

An advanced FreeDesktop.org compliant menu editor

NightPDF

Dark Mode PDF reader
@lunarequest on GitHub

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
endlessm.com

Basemark GPU

GPU performance evaluation tool

qFlipper

Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC

Iotas

Simple note taking
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab

Gestures

Configure touchpad gestures

Furtherance

Track your time without being tracked
lakoliu.com

Meteo

Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps

vibrantLinux

System utility to adjust color saturation of X11 screens
@libvibrant on GitHub

GtkHash

Calculate message digests or checksums

AusweisApp2

Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit

Paper Clip

Edit PDF document metadata

Epic Asset Manager

Manage your Epic assets

Kleopatra

Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
KDE

Calculator

A feature rich calculator
KDE

Reco

Record talks to remember the contents later

MQTT X

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

SongRec

An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.

Gnote

A simple note-taking application