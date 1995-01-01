Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
467 results
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
This app is verified
@Foldex on GitHub
Clock
Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
This app is verified
KDE
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
Whaler
Docker Container Management
Thincast Remote Desktop Client
A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows.
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
This app is verified
@dail8859 on GitHub
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Weather
View real-time weather forecasts and other information
This app is verified
KDE
ksnip
Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features
Footage
Polish your videos
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
MarkText
Next generation markdown editor
Font Manager
A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments
KCalc
Scientific Calculator
This app is verified
KDE
Yubico Authenticator
Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey
Obfuscate
Censor private information
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
IPlan
Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
This app is verified
imansalmani.ir
PDF Slicer
A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents
Secrets
Manage your passwords
This app is verified
@GNOME on GNOME GitLab
Fcitx 5
Input Method
CopyQ
Advanced clipboard manager
Coolero
Coolero is a program to monitor and control your cooling devices
Collision
Check hashes for your files
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
Weather
Beautiful and lightweight weather app
This app is verified
@amit9838 on GitHub
OpenAndroidInstaller
Makes installing alternative Android distributions nice and easy.
This app is verified
openandroidinstaller.org
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Frog
Extract text from images
HydraPaper
Wallpaper manager with multi monitor support
This app is verified
gabmus.org
toolBLEx
A Bluetooth Low Energy device scanner and analyzer
This app is verified
emeric.io
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
1
2
3
4
5
6
...
16