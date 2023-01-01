Search apps
Graphics & Photography
189 results
OpenSCAD
The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller
A Photo Tool (Libre)
Photo editor for Linux
This app is verified
ahola.me
Natron
Open-source video compositing software
OpenCPN
A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software
Lunacy
Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Photoflare
Simple but powerful Cross Platform Image Editor
KOReader
A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
CloudCompare
3D point cloud and mesh processing software
TextSnatcher
Snatch Text with just a Drag
MeshLab
Free and open source processing and editing 3D triangular meshes
OpenToonz
2D animation
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
LeoCAD
Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks
Image Scan
Image acquisition utilities for Epson
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
MyPaint
Painting program for digital artists
hugin
A panoramic photo stitcher and more
jPDF Tweak
Swiss Army Knife for PDF files
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
MComix
Comic and general purpose image viewer
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Kindle Comic Converter
An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books
Weasis
A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@nroduit on GitHub
YOGA Image Optimizer
Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
This app is verified
flozz.org
PhotoQt Image Viewer
View and manage images
