Graphics & Photography

OpenSCAD

The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller

A Photo Tool (Libre)

Photo editor for Linux
Natron

Open-source video compositing software

OpenCPN

A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software

Lunacy

Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Photoflare

Simple but powerful Cross Platform Image Editor

KOReader

A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more

OCRFeeder

The complete OCR suite

CloudCompare

3D point cloud and mesh processing software

TextSnatcher

Snatch Text with just a Drag

MeshLab

Free and open source processing and editing 3D triangular meshes

OpenToonz

2D animation

YACReader

Yet another comic reader

LeoCAD

Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks

Image Scan

Image acquisition utilities for Epson

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

MyPaint

Painting program for digital artists

hugin

A panoramic photo stitcher and more

jPDF Tweak

Swiss Army Knife for PDF files

CoBang

QR code scanner for Linux desktop

MComix

Comic and general purpose image viewer

DIY Layout Creator

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

Avvie

Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
Scans to PDF

Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Kindle Comic Converter

An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books

Weasis

A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
YOGA Image Optimizer

Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
PhotoQt Image Viewer

View and manage images