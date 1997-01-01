Graphics & Photography

189 results

VueScan

Scanning software for 6000+ scanners

Komikku

Read your favorite manga
febvre.info

Drawing

Edit screenshots or memes

Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D Interior Design Application

Scribus

Open Source Page Layout and Desktop Publishing (DTP)

digiKam

Photo Management Program
KDE

gThumb Image Viewer

View and organize your images

RawTherapee

An advanced raw photo development program

Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub

Color Picker

Choose colors from the picker or the screen

Photos

Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME

Blue Recorder

A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg

Gwenview

Image Viewer
KDE

LibreSprite

Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool

Font Manager

A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments

LibreCAD

2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)

Boxy SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Gaphor

Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org

Curtail

Compress your images
@huluti on GitHub

Ciano

A multimedia file converter

Halftone

Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

nomacs - Image Lounge

nomacs is a free, open source image viewer

XnConvert

Easily batch process images and edit metadata

Pixelorama

2D sprite editor with animation support

DisplayCAL

Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility

Tux Paint

A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org

Blockbench

Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor

Design

2D CAD for GNOME
@dubstar-04 on GitHub

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab