Graphics & Photography
189 results
VueScan
Scanning software for 6000+ scanners
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
febvre.info
Drawing
Edit screenshots or memes
Sweet Home 3D
Sweet Home 3D Interior Design Application
Scribus
Open Source Page Layout and Desktop Publishing (DTP)
digiKam
Photo Management Program
KDE
gThumb Image Viewer
View and organize your images
RawTherapee
An advanced raw photo development program
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub
Color Picker
Choose colors from the picker or the screen
Photos
Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME
Blue Recorder
A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg
Gwenview
Image Viewer
KDE
LibreSprite
Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool
Font Manager
A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments
LibreCAD
2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org
Curtail
Compress your images
@huluti on GitHub
Ciano
A multimedia file converter
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub
Arianna
EBook Reader
KDE
nomacs - Image Lounge
nomacs is a free, open source image viewer
XnConvert
Easily batch process images and edit metadata
Pixelorama
2D sprite editor with animation support
DisplayCAL
Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org
Blockbench
Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
@dubstar-04 on GitHub
Identity
Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
