Graphics & Photography
Graphics & Photography
189 results
Xpano
Automated photo stiching tool
This app is verified
krupkat.cz
pwall
browse your photos/videos
HotShots
Powerful and simple to use screenshot software
Gromit-MPX
Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Calculus
Compute derivatives and integrals
Ristretto
Fast and lightweight image viewer
Seamly2D
Sewing pattern design software
Wings 3D
An advanced subdivision modeler
Manga Reader
Manga Reader for local files
This app is verified
georgefb.com
Material Maker
Procedural texture generation and mesh painting tool
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Pixelitor
Pixelitor is an open source image editor
Dust3D
A quick 3D modeling tool
CoreImage
A simple lightweight easy to use image viewer
Image Roll
Image viewer with basic image manipulation tools
BeeRef
A Simple Reference Image Viewer
Goxel
Open Source 3D voxel editor
ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
Oh My SVG
Reduce the size of SVGs
Geotagging
To find the place where you took the photo
This app is verified
@jmlich on GitHub
Popout3D
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Tsuki-tag
Anime imageboard browser, aggregator, downloader, tagger, converter, collection manager. Browse and create your own collections, configure workspaces for image downloads with templating support.
KPhotoAlbum
KDE image management software
This app is verified
KDE
Wick Editor
A tool for creating games, animations and everything in-between!
vimix
Video live mixer
This app is verified
@brunoherbelin on GitHub
ComicReaderUltimate
An opinionated CBZ viewer
Filmulator
A GUI adaptation of Filmulator, a film emulator with all of the positives and none of the negatives
Fontmatrix
A a font management application
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
This app is verified
inochi2d.com
Ikona
Ikona is a design companion to help you design icons
This app is verified
KDE
