Graphics & Photography

189 results

Xpano

Automated photo stiching tool
krupkat.cz

pwall

browse your photos/videos

HotShots

Powerful and simple to use screenshot software

Gromit-MPX

Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
christianbeier.net

Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

Ristretto

Fast and lightweight image viewer

Seamly2D

Sewing pattern design software

Wings 3D

An advanced subdivision modeler

Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files
georgefb.com

Material Maker

Procedural texture generation and mesh painting tool

Dot Matrix

The creativity playground of lines and curves
@lainsce on GitHub

Pixelitor

Pixelitor is an open source image editor

Dust3D

A quick 3D modeling tool

CoreImage

A simple lightweight easy to use image viewer

Image Roll

Image viewer with basic image manipulation tools

BeeRef

A Simple Reference Image Viewer

Goxel

Open Source 3D voxel editor

ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

Oh My SVG

Reduce the size of SVGs

Geotagging

To find the place where you took the photo
@jmlich on GitHub

Popout3D

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Tsuki-tag

Anime imageboard browser, aggregator, downloader, tagger, converter, collection manager. Browse and create your own collections, configure workspaces for image downloads with templating support.

KPhotoAlbum

KDE image management software
KDE

Wick Editor

A tool for creating games, animations and everything in-between!

vimix

Video live mixer
@brunoherbelin on GitHub

ComicReaderUltimate

An opinionated CBZ viewer

Filmulator

A GUI adaptation of Filmulator, a film emulator with all of the positives and none of the negatives

Fontmatrix

A a font management application

Inochi Creator

Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
inochi2d.com

Ikona

Ikona is a design companion to help you design icons
KDE