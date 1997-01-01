Graphics & Photography

189 results

qView

Practical and minimal image viewer

Converseen

A batch image processor

XnSketch

Turn your photos into cartoon or sketch images

Pix

Image Gallery
KDE

gImageReader

A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr

SolveSpace

A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool

CorePaint

A simple painting tool

Conjure

Magically transform images
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Synfig Studio

Create and edit 2D animations and compositions

Pick

A colour picker
kryogenix.org

Image Optimizer

Simple lossless image compression

Pencil2D

2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics

XnRetro

Create stunning images with vintage or instant effect

Letterpress

Turn images into text
@gregorni on GitLab

FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

Paleta

Generate color palettes with ease
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Aliza MS

DICOM viewer
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub

Glaxnimate

Vector Animation Editor
mattbas.org

FontForge

An outline font editor

Entangle

Tethered Camera Control & Capture

F3D

A fast and minimalist 3D viewer

enve

2D animation

KColorChooser

Color selector and palette editor
KDE

Koko

Image Gallery
KDE

QElectroTech

Electrical diagram editor

Luminance HDR

Create HDR images

Tiled

General purpose map editor
mapeditor.org

InVesalius

3D medical imaging reconstruction software

Drawpile

Collaborative Drawing

KRuler

Screen Ruler
KDE