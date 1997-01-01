Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Graphics & Photography
Graphics & Photography
189 results
qView
Practical and minimal image viewer
Converseen
A batch image processor
XnSketch
Turn your photos into cartoon or sketch images
Pix
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
gImageReader
A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr
SolveSpace
A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool
CorePaint
A simple painting tool
Conjure
Magically transform images
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Synfig Studio
Create and edit 2D animations and compositions
Pick
A colour picker
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
Pencil2D
2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics
XnRetro
Create stunning images with vintage or instant effect
Letterpress
Turn images into text
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Paleta
Generate color palettes with ease
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Glaxnimate
Vector Animation Editor
This app is verified
mattbas.org
FontForge
An outline font editor
Entangle
Tethered Camera Control & Capture
F3D
A fast and minimalist 3D viewer
enve
2D animation
KColorChooser
Color selector and palette editor
This app is verified
KDE
Koko
Image Gallery
This app is verified
KDE
QElectroTech
Electrical diagram editor
Luminance HDR
Create HDR images
Tiled
General purpose map editor
This app is verified
mapeditor.org
InVesalius
3D medical imaging reconstruction software
Drawpile
Collaborative Drawing
KRuler
Screen Ruler
This app is verified
KDE
1
2
3
4
5
6
7