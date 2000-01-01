Search apps
Graphics & Photography
189 results
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
This app is verified
gimp.org
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
This app is verified
GNOME
Blender
Free and open source 3D creation suite
Krita
Digital Painting, Creative Freedom
Image Viewer
Browse and rotate images
This app is verified
GNOME
Inkscape
Vector Graphics Editor
Shotwell
Digital photo organizer
Flameshot
Powerful and simple to use screenshot software
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
This app is verified
@flxzt on GitHub
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
Okular
Document Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
draw.io
Create and share diagrams
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
This app is verified
freecadweb.org
darktable
Organize and develop images from digital cameras
Cura
The world's most advanced 3d printer software
XnView MP
View and organize your images
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
KolourPaint
Paint Program
This app is verified
KDE
Pinta
Edit images and paint digitally
Document Scanner
Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
This app is verified
Verified
Figma for Linux
Web-based collaborative design tool
Loupe
View images
This app is verified
GNOME
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Epson Scan 2
Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer.
Upscaler
Upscale and enhance images
This app is verified
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
This app is verified
upscayl.org
PrusaSlicer
Get perfect 3D prints!
MuseScore
Create, play and print beautiful sheet music
Photopea
Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users
