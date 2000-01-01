Graphics & Photography

189 results

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Document Viewer

Document viewer for popular document formats
GNOME

Blender

Free and open source 3D creation suite

Krita

Digital Painting, Creative Freedom

Image Viewer

Browse and rotate images
GNOME

Inkscape

Vector Graphics Editor

Shotwell

Digital photo organizer

Flameshot

Powerful and simple to use screenshot software

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

Master PDF Editor

View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents

Okular

Document Viewer
KDE

draw.io

Create and share diagrams

FreeCAD

An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org

darktable

Organize and develop images from digital cameras

Cura

The world's most advanced 3d printer software

XnView MP

View and organize your images

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

Peek

Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface

KolourPaint

Paint Program
KDE

Pinta

Edit images and paint digitally

Document Scanner

Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
Verified

Figma for Linux

Web-based collaborative design tool

Loupe

View images
GNOME

Converter

Convert and manipulate images
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Epson Scan 2

Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer.

Upscaler

Upscale and enhance images
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io

Upscayl

Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
upscayl.org

PrusaSlicer

Get perfect 3D prints!

MuseScore

Create, play and print beautiful sheet music

Photopea

Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users