vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
Cinema
A video player for watching local video files
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
Minitube
YouTube app
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
MoonPlayer
Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.
ncspot
Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client
Kaffeine
Multimedia Player
This app is verified
KDE
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Netease Cloud Music
A popular online music player developed by Netease
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
Pithos
Pandora radio client
This app is verified
Pithos.github.io
QMPlay2
Video and audio player
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Jellyfin MPV Shim
Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Quod Libet
Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Melody
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
Bino
3D Video Player
Glide
Play movies and audio files
Girens for Plex
Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
This app is verified
g4d.nl
Byte
Rediscover your music
Headset
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Exaile
Listen to, explore, or manage your audio collection
Vvave
Play your music collection
This app is verified
KDE
Audok
A free, open source music player
theBeat
Audio Player
This app is verified
vicr123.com
