vokoscreenNG

Easy to use screencast creator

Cinema

A video player for watching local video files

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

Minitube

YouTube app

PlasmaTube

Watch YouTube videos
KDE

MediathekView

Access to public German TV Mediathek

MoonPlayer

Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.

ncspot

Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client

Kaffeine

Multimedia Player
KDE

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Netease Cloud Music

A popular online music player developed by Netease

KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KDE

Qmmp

Qt-based Multimedia Player

Pithos

Pandora radio client
Pithos.github.io

QMPlay2

Video and audio player

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Jellyfin MPV Shim

Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

Quod Libet

Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection

Sayonara

A lightweight Qt Audio player

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Melody

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

Bino

3D Video Player

Glide

Play movies and audio files

Girens for Plex

Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
g4d.nl

Byte

Rediscover your music

Headset

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Exaile

Listen to, explore, or manage your audio collection

Vvave

Play your music collection
KDE

Audok

A free, open source music player

theBeat

Audio Player
vicr123.com