Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Audio & Video
Player
Player
74 results
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
This app is verified
kodi.tv
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
This app is verified
plex.tv
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
Celluloid
GTK+ frontend for mpv
SMPlayer
A great media player
Jellyfin Media Player
Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Videos
Play movies
This app is verified
GNOME
Clementine Music Player
Plays music files and Internet radio
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
Audacious
Lightweight audio player
Clapper
Simple and modern GNOME media player
This app is verified
@rafostar on GitHub
Strawberry Music Player
A music player and collection organizer
This app is verified
strawberrymusicplayer.org
Tuner
Discover and listen to internet radio stations
Haruna Media Player
Open source media player built with Qt/QML and libmpv.
This app is verified
KDE
Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Webcamoid
Take photos and record videos with your webcam
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
AudioTube
Convergent YouTube Music client
This app is verified
KDE
Lollypop
Play and organize your music collection
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Mixxx DJ Software
Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes
Music
Play and organize your music collection
This app is verified
GNOME
Cozy
Listen to audio books
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
This app is verified
plex.tv
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Soundux
A cross-platform soundboard
This app is verified
@Soundux on GitHub
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
1
2
3