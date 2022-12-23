Read It Later

bởi Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.4.0

2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~9 MB
Kích thước tải xuống3 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.390
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Chạy

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
