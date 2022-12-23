Decoder

bởi Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Cài đặtQuyên góp
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Scan and Generate QR Codes

Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.

Features:

  • QR Code generation
  • Scanning with a camera
  • Scanning from a screenshot
  • Parses and displays QR code content when possible

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.3.3

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~17 MB
Kích thước tải xuống7 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt56.408
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/decoder/
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

Chạy

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Decoder
Tags:
codegenerateqrscan