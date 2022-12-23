Authenticator
bởi Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.2.0
6 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~28 MB
Kích thước tải xuống10 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt73.337
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Bilal ElmoussaouiThêm nữa
Other apps in the GNOME groupThêm nữa
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt