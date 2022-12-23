Authenticator

bởi Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.2.0

6 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~28 MB
Kích thước tải xuống10 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt73.337
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Chạy

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
