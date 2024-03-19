IRPF 2024
Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil tarafından
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
1.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
7 gün önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 5 saat önce)
- Değişiklik günlüğü yok
Kurulu Boyut~263.88 MiB
İndirme Boyutu103.13 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64