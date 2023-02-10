Tank Warriors
by Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Modificări în versiune 1.3
peste 4 ani în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~495 MB
Dimensiune descărcării108 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării22.130
LicențăProprietate