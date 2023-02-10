Dragon’s Apprentice
by Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Modificări în versiune 1.1
peste 4 ani în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~2.25 GB
Dimensiune descărcării1.03 GB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării15.104
LicențăProprietate