Aqueducts
by Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Modificări în versiune 1.2.2
aproape 4 ani în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~470 MB
Dimensiune descărcării121 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării38.086
LicențăProprietate