Flathub Official Badges
You can use these badges to promote your app on Flathub
Preferred Badge
Also available in SVG format
Alternative Badge
Also available in SVG format
To the extent possible by law, Jakub Steiner has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to Flathub Badges. This work is published from Czechia.
Code Examples
HTML
<a href='https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP'><img width='240' alt='Download on Flathub' src='https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png'/></a>