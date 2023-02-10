The Passage
by Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Dimensiune instalată~476 MB
Dimensiune descărcării102 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării14.410
LicențăProprietate