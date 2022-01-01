The Linux App Store
Doom Runner
Preset-oriented graphical launcher of ZDoom and derivatives
Pure Data (Pd)
A real-time graphical programming environment for live interactive computer music
Reaction
Movie realism first-person-shooter
PSequel
Run your SQL query
Voxel Paint Pro
Paint in 3D using solid shaded Voxels!
Inspector
View information about your system
Splash
Video-mapping software
Blackcoin More
Fully validating Blackcoin peer-to-peer proof-of-stake network node, wallet and GUI
NewsFlash
Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.
Search and Rescue II
Rescue Helicopter Simulator
Mini Text
Ephemeral text edits
Polypass
A simple, secure, and easy to use password manager
Atlantik
Monopoly®-like Board Games
Kompare
Diff/Patch Frontend
Currency Converter
A simple currency converter using Google-based data
PlayOnLinux 4
Graphical front-end for Wine
Daikhan (Early Access)
Play Videos/Music with style
BKChem
Molecule drawing program
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
ASHPD Demo
Play with portals
Converseen
A batch image processor
Lagrange
A Beautiful Gemini Client
Timer
Simple Countdown Timer
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
Parabolic
Download web video and audio
Cavalier
Visualize audio with CAVA
Atoms
Manage Chroot and Containers.
Tagger
Tag your music
Exodus
All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets
VueScan
Scanning software for 6000+ scanners
Cemu
Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
AppFlowy
Open Source Notion Alternative
qView
Practical and minimal image viewer
Login Manager Settings
Customize your login screen
Pipeline
A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client
DieBahn
Search for Trains
Flare
Chat with your friends on Signal
Camp Counselor
Bandcamp.com Wishlist Manager
Flatsweep
Flatpak leftover cleaner
Tiny Image Finder
Image Finder with Preview
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
Pencil2D
2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics
Pinetime Flasher
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
Citra
Nintendo 3DS emulator
DuckStation
PlayStation 1/PSX emulator
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors
Office productivity suite
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
Krita
Digital Painting, Creative Freedom
Inkscape
Vector Graphics Editor
Blender
Free and open source 3D creation suite
Flameshot
Powerful and simple to use screenshot software
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron
Scilab
Scientific software package for numerical computations
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
Bottles
Run Windows Software
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.