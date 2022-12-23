The Passage
av Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Endringer i versjon 2.0
over 3 år siden
Installert størrelse~476 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse102 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner13 950
LisensProprietært
Andre programmer av Endless Studios
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer