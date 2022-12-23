Frog Squash
av Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
Endringer i versjon 1.2
omtrent 4 år siden
Installert størrelse~93 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse29 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner22 993
LisensProprietært
