Aqueducts
av Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Endringer i versjon 1.2.2
nesten 4 år siden
Installert størrelse~470 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse121 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner36 719
LisensProprietært
