Programutviklere kan sende inn programmene sine for distribusjon til Flathub sin voksende brukermasse. Dermed er det en enkel port til hele økosystemet for Linux-skrivebord.

I øyeblikket må programmet være lovlig å redistribuere og være tilgjengelig som en tredjepartsnedlasting. Hvis du utvikler et ufritt program og er interessert i å bruke Flathub kan du ta kontakt.

Verified apps

What does the checkmark under an app name mean?

Some apps have a checkmark on the app page under the developer name. This means the app is published on Flathub by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer.

Some apps are published by third parties that are unaffiliated with the original developer. This is allowed, but such apps are not eligible for the checkmark.

Next to the checkmark is a link to the developer's website or to their profile on a source code hosting site. Flathub has verified the developer's identity using that link.

I'm publishing an app on Flathub. How do I get it verified?

First, log in to Flathub. Click the "Developer Settings" button under the app you want to verify. At the top of the page, find the "Setup Verification" section. The instructions there will walk you through the verification process.

Innrapportering av feil

Sikkerhet eller juridiske problemer kan innrapporteres til Flathub-vedlikeholderne.

Kunngjøringer

